Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio and Deputy General Manager Dominic Muna received glowing performance evaluations from their board of directors.

The evaluations would normally come with a pay increment but the board informed Respicio and Muna that they would not be getting raises.

Respicio said Tuesday the increment would have been about 5% of their respective salaries, but they respect the board's decision. Respicio makes about $169,000 in salary while Muna makes about $134,000.  

"Under their leadership, the Port went from a negative income of $103,000 in fiscal 2018 to a projected unaudited positive net income of $5.2 million for fiscal 2019. Factors leading to this exceptional performance results from high employee morale, increased productivity, and efficiencies," a Port release stated.

Respicio stated he was grateful for the board recognizing the managers' accomplishments. 

"We value every single Port employee and thank them for allowing us to be a member of the Port Strong family," he stated.

