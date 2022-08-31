Port board unanimously approves FY23 budget

The Port Authority of Guam Board of Directors unanimously approved the agency’s budget for fiscal year 2023, according to a release sent Wednesday.

PAG board members approved the fiscal year 2023 budget projecting total revenues of $53,757,167, which is $5,463,358 more than the previous year’s projected revenues of $48,293,809 and fiscal year 2023’s total expenses of $49,067,576, the release stated.

According to the release, PAG surveyed main customers on 2023 income estimations and added a 2.2% increase on cargo-related proceeds to arrive at realistic revenue projections for the agency. The port’s total expenses were based on the needs of each division and annual obligations, which include “annual debt service of $5.7 million, maintaining a Debt-Service Coverage Ratio of 1.25, days cash on hand – 500, and funding for capital improvement projects from bond, federal and local funding sources."

“We continue to use a ‘bottom up zero-based budgeting’ approach which focuses on financial accountability and sensible spending strategies while identifying cost saving alternatives which has proven to be successful for FY 2021 and FY 2022. Along with this, we are aggressively pursuing new federal funding opportunities for the Port’s equipment acquisition and yard expansion program,” said General Manager Rory Respicio. “I thank our Board of Directors for their support and recognizing that this FY 2023 budget demonstrates our best estimation of the resources, operational and capital requirements for the upcoming fiscal year. These numbers provide realistic valuations for the Port’s financial position for FY 2023.”

An important note detailed in the release is the funds available for debt service will result in a ratio of 1.98, which is .73 or 58% higher than the required DSCR of 1.25 for fiscal year 2023.

Also included in the budget were the vacancy pool of $1.2 million, the capital improvement project pool of $1.4 million and the equipment pool of $900,000. The release stated this “would allow the general manager the flexibility to prioritize spending for each category with final approval coming from the Board of Directors for the procurement process.”

“We have been spot-on achieving our revenue projections, while spending significantly less than what we have been authorized to spend, and our decisions are prudent and transparent,” added Respicio.

The approved fiscal year 2023 budget can be found on PAG’s website at www.portofguam.com.