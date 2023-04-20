Port breaks ground on 2 facility updates

Soon more ships will be able to come into the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port to receive needed repairs, as officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the update of the Equipment, Maintenance and Repair Building and Warehouse 1.

“All these projects are a testament of our island’s commitment to making sure that our port is solid, that our port is modernized, that our port is protected, and that our port has the necessary resources. Because the port is the most critical agency for our economy, commerce and trade,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during the ceremony.

“And we want to always ensure that we have a port that has the capacity to move our economy forward and make our island strong. Without the port, we would really be set back tremendously,” she added.

According to the Port Authority of Guam, the repairs to the structure of the EQMR Building and Warehouse 1 will address hazardous threats affecting the integrity of the structures, making it safer for personnel working in the terminal.

“The building undergoing renovations houses the repair and maintenance division of all PAG’s heavy equipment such as forklifts, transportation fleet, cargo handling equipment and tractors. This project will help ensure that operations at the port remain uninterrupted,” PAG stated in a release.

“(The) reinforcing steel of Warehouse 1 will be inspected and replaced to code. This steel has corroded by more than 20 percent of its original diameter since it was first built in 1968."

Other repairs will include mechanical and electrical system upgrades, as well as a revamp to the fire protection system.

The repairs will harden approximately 79,000 square feet of warehouse space within the terminal yard.

“We are doing what we can to extend the service life of these facilities,” said General Manager Rory Respicio, who said these efforts will help the port's functions remain uninterrupted.

Combined funding for the projects totals $3,149,776.53, from Hazard Mitigation Program Grant federal funds and PAG funds. The Port Authority contributed $2,599,999 of the total amount.

The contract for the EQMR and Warehouse 1 repair and upgrades was awarded to JJ Global.