Sexual assault defendant Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, 49, wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to toss out his release conditions and the requirement for a personal recognizance bond.

He stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women to whom he provided services between 2017 and this year.

The Port Authority of Guam police officer and local spiritual healer contends prosecutors failed to conduct a preliminary examination or secure an indictment in the time allowed under Guam law.

San Nicolas was released from prison on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond June 8. He is currently under house arrest under the supervision of third-party custodians. He is also not allowed to return to work at the Port Authority or practice spiritual healing, as part of his release conditions.

A date has not yet been set to hear San Nicolas' request.

He was charged with two counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

San Nicolas was arrested by Guam police officers June 3.

After a Jan. 4 campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, he allegedly sexually assaulted one victim to whom he offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He is accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating "this is good. The spirits would want this," documents state.

Documents state San Nicolas is being investigated for sexual assaults reported by other women who sought spiritual healing over the past three years.

A separate internal investigation is ongoing at the Port Authority, where San Nicolas remains employed.