The Port Authority of Guam has so far estimated $8.2 million in damage from Typhoon Mawar, excluding assessments to both fuel piers.

"We are still conducting assessments to finalize the Port’s estimated damages, so this number will increase once completed," Port General Manager Rory Respicio stated Saturday in a release.

The Port had publicly documented its various damage through releases published in the days following Mawar.

The typhoon left Piers F3, F4, F5 and F6 with various damage, particularly to the bull rail, the Port stated in a May 26 release. Portions of the fender system were also damaged or broken off. Other damage noted soon after the storm included flooding at the container yard, overturned and damaged empty containers, damaged chassis, and damage to Port vehicles.

Extensive damage was also seen at the Hågat and Hagåtña marinas.

A release on June 5 stated that the shared on-site office space for the Port Authority of Guam Police and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency at the Hagåtña Marina had been damaged.

Dockside damage included damaged pedestals, light posts, fenders, bumper guards, and marina signage. The electrical panel on the dry dock also sustained damage from power surges, according to the release.

The same release stated that the Hågat marina suffered extensive damage including dockside damage such as broken planks, pedestals and dock slates. The rescue building for the Guam Fire Department, which is a Port owned structure, also sustained damage.

A number of vessels also sank at each marina. The Port's commercial division worked to help lift vessels out of the water or mitigate and contain any fuel spills.

The Port also has compiled a list for its damage assessment, including damage to its administration building, yard, various offices and other buildings.

Capital improvement projects

Meanwhile, the Port's capital improvement projects division has made contact with contractors who conducted post-storm cleanup and damage assessments to the Port's various capital improvement projects.

Ongoing CIPs include a waterline replacement project; hardening the Equipment, Maintenance and Repair building to address spalling; the installation of exterior roll-up doors, painting and spalling repair to the CFS warehouse; and repairing the fenders along Piers F4, F5, and F6.

Water blasting for the EQMR building was halted in compliance with the governor's state of emergency declaration regarding Guam's public water supply.

"Having caught up with our vessel schedule and resuming construction on our CIPs, the Port continues its recovery to pre-storm conditions. Our traction on the road to recovery is because of our dedicated workforce and the tremendous amount of support received from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, our board, our federal and local partners, and industry partners," Respicio stated in Saturday's release.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had opened up a registration intake center at the Port, which, as of Saturday's release, had assisted 125 Cabras Island tenants and employees with registration and the filing of claims - in addition to providing updates on the status of applications and general inquiries.

"This is FEMA’s satellite disaster recovery center so that Port employees, tenants, industry partners, and all businesses within Cabras Island could file FEMA claims at this location. We are so thankful that they have boots on the ground," Respicio stated in the release.

The intake center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.