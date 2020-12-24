Port funding $1M Hagåtña sea wall

The Port Authority of Guam board on Tuesday approved funding of up to $1 million for the construction of a Hagåtña marina sea wall.

The sea wall project is being done at the request of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero who has committed to upgrading the marinas and providing for the fishing communities that serve the people of Guam, the Port stated in a press release.

The funds will be given to the Guam Economic Development Authority which will act as the project manager.

Under the 2012 hotel occupancy tax bond, $3 million was set aside for the construction of a new Fishermen's Co-op building. In order for the future building to be protected, there is a significant need for a sea wall to reinforce the shoreline. This comes at an estimated cost of $1 million, the Port stated.