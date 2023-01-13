The Port Authority of Guam will take gantry crane 6 offline from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan. 23, the island’s seaport announced in a press release.

This decision will allow the Port’s Equipment Maintenance and Repair Division to conduct scheduled preventive maintenance on this crane. Taking one of the port’s three operational gantry cranes offline for preventive maintenance has not occurred since the cranes were acquired in 2012, the agency stated.

The decision to conduct the maintenance on gantry crane 6 results from collaboration and synergy within the port’s operations and maintenance divisions and a greater relationship with the Port Users Group.

“Operationally, we have arrived at this point where we can focus on the preventative maintenance of the Port’s assets to extend its service life,” said PAG General Manager Rory Respicio. “By this notice, we would like to assure our community that we do not anticipate any prolonged delays resulting from this preventative effort. And, more importantly, to underscore why the governor, lieutenant governor, our board and management have prioritized the replacement of all three gantry cranes. This management decision ensures crane throughput and longevity so that the Port Authority of Guam does not become a chokepoint for discharging and deploying military and civilian assets and 90% of all commodities coming through our island’s only deep-water commercial port.”

According to the Port, gantry crane 6 will undergo the following work: trolley rail repair, APEX legs corrosion control, maintenance on gantry drives, rental crane assistance for APEX legs and corrosion control on boom splice plates.

The scheduled maintenance and downtime for gantry repairs was mutually agreed upon by both the Port Users Group and management, according to PAG. The port does not anticipate extraordinary delays as a result of the scheduled maintenance.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Respicio named Port operations manager Glenn Nelson to also serve as deputy maintenance manager. Nelson’s collateral duty assignment comes with additional responsibilities without additional compensation, the Port said.

“This move was necessary because of the retirement of the port’s two top managers, Ernest Candoleta and Jorge Javelosa, leaving a void in the leadership and the need to merge Operations Division with Maintenance Division to provide more effective communication and collaboration between these two critical divisions," Respicio said, adding that Nelson's appointment has bridged the management gap "operationally, albeit temporarily."

Nelson has been the operations manager as of Dec. 21, 2020. According to Respicio, since Nelson took oversight of both the Operations and Maintenance divisions, the port has experienced the following accomplishments:

• Realignment of functions in the form of merging the two divisions.

• Streamlined decision-making as it relates to the use of equipment against vessel operations.

• Ensured the availability of equipment.

• Direct connection between these two divisions, as they are both interdependent of one another.

• Provide for structured maintenance of gantries that will be performed quarterly.

• Facilitate the relationship between the two divisions.

“Having our EQMR and Operations Divisions under one structure, headed by Glenn Nelson, and every single Port personnel within this structure, has seen the kind of collaboration and balance needed between the pressures placed on both Operations and Maintenance with every single Port operation," Respicio said. "And how this synergy makes it possible to shift resources at a moment’s notice to address prevention and mitigation efforts simultaneously. We remain port strong because of our port family!”