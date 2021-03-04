Port GM: FBI investigating port workers involved in illegal gambling

A local and federal investigation is underway into allegations that several employees at the Port Authority of Guam were involved in an "illegal gambling matter."

Port General Manager Rory Respicio issued a news release on Thursday afternoon that confirmed they were made aware that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.

The Port did not say exactly how many employees are being investigated by the feds.

“We are conducting our own administrative review and because this involves a personnel matter we are unable to comment further at this time,” said Respicio.

The Port didn't indicate if any of the employees have been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into illegal gambling at the Port comes after news that a Guam International Airport Authority police officer had been terminated from his position after he admitted to promoting a poker gambling app at work.

Jericho Santos is fighting his termination before the Civil Service Commission, as he resigned the day before airport management fired him.