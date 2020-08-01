Port GM: Finances doing well despite slide in cargo revenue

Port Authority General Manager Rory J. Respicio said Thursday that the Port’s finances are doing well – despite a double-digit slide in cargo revenues.

During the board’s monthly meeting, Respicio reported several key items that have contributed to the agency’s overall financial health, including:

• Overall year-to-date spending compared with the budget is 10% less, or $3.7 million in year-to-date "cost avoidances";

• Expenses that are reimbursable by tariff revenue amount to $2.6 million, a $57,000 increase, from what was budgeted; and

• Overtime year-to-date for operations is $1.1 million, which is 22.5% higher than the year-to-date overtime budget of $902,064. Overtime cost decreased by 22%, or $22,000, in May this year as compared to May of last year.

While the “OT expense is 22.5% over budget (year-to-date), this projected budget shortfall is covered by the direct labor reimbursement,” Respicio told the board. The direct labor reimbursement, he reported, was $2.6 million, which is a 2.3%, or $57,000, increase, from the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Revenue dips, net income shrinks, more settlement expenses

• Total net income year-to-date is $4.6 million, which is 8.7% lower than net income projections for this budget year.

• For April and May, the cargo throughput revenues decreased, on average, by 19%, or $415,000. And in the other cargo-related revenues category, the decrease, on average, was 15%, or $278,000, over the same period.

Facing reduced income, the port’s expenses, over time, will take a hit with more than $3 million in settlement agreements with several rehired staffers. The Port is also picking up the tab for several of the rehired staffers' attorney fees, ranging from about $20,000 to more than $307,000. The settlement payments are being paid in installments.

The Port board on Thursday also voted in favor of Resolution No. 2020-05, which establishes a General Reserve Fund Account that sets cash aside in addition to the regular bank fund balances for when regular cash flow is disrupted.

“The Port recognizes that the reserves are built up over time by generating an unrestricted surplus and intentionally designating a portion of the excess cash as a reserve fund,” Resolution No. 2020-05 states. “The Port has determined that the unrestricted fund balance set aside to stabilize finances by providing a reserve account against unexpected events, losses of income and unbudgeted expenditures.”