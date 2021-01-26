Port GM: 'I'm not soft on drugs'

While the Port Authority of Guam had tested employees following workplace incidents, random drug testing did not take place under General Manager Rory Respicio until after mid-December 2020, when an incident left a hole in a wall at the port and two employees tested positive for methamphetamine.

Prior to the mid-December incident, another Port employee failed a drug test earlier that month, following an incident in the port yard.

"How we approached this is the employee did everything right. He recognized the problem that he had. We set him up to go through the (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center). There's a provision in the personnel rules and regulations that call for suspension in lieu of termination," Respicio said of the employee who failed a drug test in early December. He spoke before lawmakers on the Port's drug-free workplace policy as part of a larger informational hearing.

After the second workplace incident in mid-December, in which the two employees tested positive – one of whom tested positive twice – Respicio said he and his team discussed random drug testing.

He said the Port is cooperating with law enforcement in an active investigation he could not elaborate on.

Twenty four employees in a particular division were randomly tested. All of them tested negative. However, two employees were not tested because they evaded testing. The employees resigned the same day, Respicio said.

A supervisor and superintendent close to the employees were also issued proposed adverse action notices.

Another employee, who warned co-workers on the divisional group chat about property searches also taking place that day, was also issued a proposed adverse action, making five proposed adverse actions in total pending a final decision.

Sen. Joanne Brown, the former Port general manager, asked Respicio if random drug testing took place prior to the December 2020 incidents since he took charge of the Port two years ago, to keep track of the employee population and ensure they aren't on drugs.

Respicio said there were no positive cases until last December, even when testing based on workplace accidents.

Out of the three who tested positive, two will go through treatment and take suspension in lieu of termination.

Respicio addressed similar questions from other lawmakers earlier in the hearing. Zero tolerance doesn't necessarily mean termination, according to Respicio, who said zero tolerance meant taking some form of administrative action.

"To just fire people and then put them out in the community, it becomes a community problem. And I want to assure you ... that we're not soft on drugs. I'm not soft on drugs, I'm not soft on crime. I'm not afraid to terminate people, and I have. But I'm also always going to make sure the employees have due process."