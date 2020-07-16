An audit report released Wednesday states the Port Authority of Guam board of directors “did not consistently ratify the former general manager and former deputy general managers’ pay adjustments as a result of formal performance evaluations.”

The Office of Public Accountability, led by Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, recommended that the Port board “consistently ratify all pay adjustments for (Port) unclassified employees on a going-forward basis.”

The performance audit also stated the former general manager’s hiring “was discussed/decided” during a closed-door board meeting, which isn't allowed under the Open Government Law. The board did open the meeting to the public when they approved the hiring of then-General Manager Joanne Brown, the OPA clarified.

OPA’s release of the audit report was followed by a press release from General Manager Rory Respicio.

“It would appear that Joanne Brown will have to pay back all of the money she received illegally,” Respicio stated. “Additionally, since this audit finds that she was also hired illegally, it may even affect her service credits to the retirement fund and the calculation for her annual retirement annuity for all the years she was at the Port.”

Respicio neither named nor criticized the deputy general managers whose pay raises were also questioned in the audit report.

In a rebuttal, Brown said, “Without demonstrating any capability and competency to run the Port Authority, Rory Respicio is attempting to nullify the very migration pay plan that has allowed him to start at the top with a very comfortable salary of $170,000.”

“During my time as general manager, I showed up to work, I was transparent with my actions and I followed the process according to and authorized by the PAG board, rules and regulations and the laws of Guam,” Brown said.

She said she is running for senator “to tackle corruption within our government, so I expected to be personally attacked throughout this campaign.”

“I know that fighting corruption will compel the corrupt to make every effort to mask their misdeeds and tear me down. This is an example of it.”

Respicio is a former Democrat senator. Brown is a former Republican senator.