Port looks into insurance claims on costly litigation

The Port Authority of Guam is exploring whether it is possible to make insurance claims on more than a dozen litigation matters that were pending when the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration came into office in January 2019.

General Manager Rory Respicio said he is awaiting a response from AM Insurance, the Port Authority's broker, to learn if the agency has that opportunity, or if prior management possibly missed out on an avenue to recoup expenses.

Respicio sent a letter to AM Insurance President and General Manager Annmarie Muna on Feb. 12 asking if prior management sent notice to insurers on its 18 legal cases and, if so, what processes are needed for the agency to be reimbursed.

If notice was not sent, Respicio asked, could the letter serve as notice now?

The large majority of the cases – 15 of them – are employee adverse action appeals, including individuals terminated as part of the infamous 2012 firings over an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim.

Four of the 15 have been litigated or settled.

The letter was forwarded to insurers under the Port's Employment Practices and Port Liability policies for comment, according to the response from AM Insurance.

The initiative was mentioned during a Feb. 28 Port Authority board meeting.