Port: Man died in crane incident

A man reportedly injured on a gantry crane at the Port last week was confirmed to have died during the incident.

On Nov. 25, Guam Fire Department units, along with additional rescue units, responded to the Port Authority of Guam at 11:53 a.m. to a report of an injured person, according to GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido.

On Thursday, the Port confirmed in its November newsletter that the man, Anthony Celis, died during the incident.

"An incident occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, during the Demolition Project on Gantry 2 being conducted by Guam Shipyard," the Port stated in the newsletter. "The incident led to the death of one of their employees."

Port General Manager Rory Respicio addressed the death during a board meeting Thursday and called it a "very tragic incident."

"Our prayers go out to the Guam Shipyard employee, his family, and we just do whatever we can in provide assistance we can so that we can get to the bottom of this issue," Respicio said after confirming the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard were investigating the death.

The Guam Daily Post inquired about the investigation with both OSHA's Honolulu office, which oversees Guam, and Lee Putnam, of the U.S. Coast Guard, but neither could release any details.

Putnam, however, explained the Coast Guard's interest in the investigation is because the incident occurred at the Port facility, but that OSHA was the lead agency.