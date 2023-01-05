Port managers to get first increments

The Port Authority of Guam held its monthly board of directors meeting Dec. 29, 2022, where directors and management discussed raises and rehiring for the general and deputy managers as well as future discussion on compensation for Port employees who worked during the height of the pandemic, alongside the reclassification for some positions at the island’s seaport.

On the agenda was the rehiring of Rory Respicio as general manager from a salary of $169,968 to $187,751 – a more than $17,000 raise – and the rehiring of Dominic Muna as deputy general manager from a salary of $134,314 to $151,348 – another increase of about $17,000. According to management, Respicio and Muna had not received salary increases or increments in the last four years.

It was mentioned that Respicio and Muna both received “outstanding” performance evaluations for the last three years.

“We presented a comprehensive report at last week’s board meeting addressing every single item in the 2018 Leon Guerrero-Tenorio transition report. We documented the Port of Guam’s journey over the past four years and recognized all Port employees for their hard work to keep the port 100% operational, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We did this to officially close out the governor and lieutenant governor’s first term of office. In preparation for the upcoming term, our board insisted that deputy general manager Dominic Muna and I receive the salary we should have received four years ago using the port’s pay plan policy. As such, our board made the salary offer to us following the port’s pay methodology,” Respicio explained in a statement to The Guam Daily Post.

According to the returning GM, the raises represent the salaries he and Muna “should have” received four years ago.

“Not receiving annual increments means that I am currently earning $48,000 less than my (potential) salary. Dominic is earning $41,000 less than his salary and Louie (Baza), $32,000 less than where his salary should be. However, the salary offer made by our board is to start us off where we should have been four years ago. Using the Port’s pay plan policy, (this) means a 10% increase for me and a 12% increase for Dominic,” he stated.

The board’s action is a reasonable compromise, according to Respicio, who added that deputy general manager, Baza, also had not received increments over the past four years.

Baza will not be continuing during the administration’s new term at the seaport. The board agreed with the general manager’s recommendation to give Baza an exceptional performance review covering Dec. 13, 2021, to Dec. 12, 2022.

“The governor and lieutenant governor will name his replacement and subsequently will be acted on by the board. We appreciate Baza’s work over the past three years at (PAG) as deputy general manager for administration and finance, and we also wish him well,” Respicio said.

Board member Conchita Taitano added that at the next board meeting, it should be placed under new business to discuss compensation for port employees who worked throughout the pandemic and kept operations smooth.

“They did not receive double pay. There was never a shutdown in any of the divisions. It was 100%, all hands, no teleworking. The port is a critical agency. I mean, we're talking about food, fuel, things that this island needed during a time of crisis, the port never shut down,” Taitano said. “I get very passionate about this because when I hear that they're being paid the lower 25% of what of salaries are nationwide, then I have to also ask, ‘What can we do?’ Maybe we need to come up with a plan. Obviously a plan that is viable, that doesn't compromise our bond ratings, and, and everything that's needed, but I think we need to have this discussion and perhaps discuss a way forward. But we can't just ignore that we need to take care of the poor employees.”

Fellow board member Judi Guthertz said she would like to support Taitano’s effort and suggested that in anticipation of the effort, the port body begin looking at a professional engineer classification plan to present to the administration and the Guam Legislature.

“We've seen a reclassification of our nurses and of our teachers. I'd like to see us begin now and not wait. We don't have to get permission to work on a plan. The nurses didn't wait for permission. The teachers didn't wait for permission. We shouldn’t wait for permission. Let's just do it,” she said.