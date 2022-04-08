Port: Mangilao man caught with meth

Port Authority of Guam police officers arrested a man accused of drug possession Thursday morning.

Officers spotted the suspect’s car parked in the corner of the seaplane ramp area around 8:40 a.m. when they checked on the driver.

The suspect appeared to be nervous and stuttered when answering officers' questions, according to a Port Authority press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a search, police found drug paraphernalia and meth inside a container, Port officials said.

John A. Salas Rosario, 29, was booked and released in connection with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

“I want to commend Police Chief Jesse Mendiola for his leadership and the officers who worked on this case,” said Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio. “We remain vigilant in keeping the Port safe and drug-free.”