Port mourns the loss of retired chief

The Port Authority of Guam staff and management are mourning the loss of retired Port Authority of Guam Police Chief Thomas C. Tamares who died on July 6. He was 83 years old.

Tamares began his career with the Port in October 1989 as a security supervisor and in June 1995 he was promoted to Port police supervisor. In June 1996, Tamares rose to the ranks of Port assistant police chief. In October 1999 he was promoted to Port police chief, the highest position within the Port Police Division, which he held until his retirement in April of 2003.

Gen. Manager Rory J. Respicio said the passing of Tamares is a loss to the people of Guam and the Port community.

“Chief Tamares will be greatly missed by his Port Strong Family and will always be remembered for his enthusiasm and commitment to the safety and protection of the Port and the people of Guam,” Respicio said. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Chief Tamares during this difficult time.”