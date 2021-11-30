While the Port Authority of Guam is now looking into retroactive pay increases for the former general manager and current legislator, Sen. Joanne Brown, this is not the only pay issue looming over the Port.

The Office of Public Accountability, which found that the Port board did not consistently ratify pay adjustments for the former general manager and deputy general managers, is also looking into back wages provided to nine current and former employees at the Port.

These include payments to the Port 7, those employees who were involved in a years-long workers' compensation controversy at the agency.

The OPA may publish the next report in this series on back pay audits next month, but the first was published in February. It focused on a $114,000 overpayment to one employee, who appeared to be Jose Guevara, based on a letter published by both the OPA and the Port.

The OPA suggested multiple recommendations as a result of the audit.

But the Port disagreed with the findings and stated that based on its recalculations, Guevara was actually underpaid more than $4,700. However, the employee signed a document releasing the Port from liability.

"Clearly there is no OPA recommendation to implement because our contention is that there are some major philosophical and practical differences in the application of how the salaries were reconstructed," current Port General Manager Rory Respicio said regarding whether any of the OPA's recommendations had been followed.