Port Authority of Guam police officer Frank James San Nicolas has been granted his request to be released from jail.

San Nicolas, also known as "Ko," 49, has also been regarded as a "spiritual healer," according to court documents. He stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women he provided services to between 2017 and this year.

During a hearing held Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas, defense attorney Jay Arriola requested San Nicolas be released to a third-party custodian.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio objected to his release and argued San Nicolas be held until he could post bail.

The victim was notified of the hearing, court documents state.

Judge Barcinas, however, granted San Nicolas’ request and released him on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

San Nicolas, who was charged with two counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, was placed under house arrest. He must always be with his third-party custodians, documents state.

Allowed to work under electronic monitor

The court notes that San Nicolas must first get approval to be placed in the electronic monitoring program, at his expense, before he can be allowed to return to work, documents state. He also agreed to surrender his firearms.

Barcinas, additionally, told San Nicolas that he is not authorized to practice healing unless it is for immediate family members.

His next court hearing is set for June 12.

San Nicolas was arrested by Guam police officers on June 3.

It was after a campout at Tanguisson beach with his clan on Jan. 4 that he allegedly sexually assaulted one victim whom he offered to give spiritual healing sessions to at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He is accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman’s genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating “this is good. The spirits would want this,” documents state.

Documents state the suspect is being investigated for sexual assaults reported by other women who sought spiritual healing over the past three years.

A separate internal investigation is ongoing at the Port, where San Nicolas remains employed.