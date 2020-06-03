A Port Authority police officer who is also sought out as a local traditional healer has been arrested by Guam Police Department officers after he was accused of sexually assaulting three women.

Frank James San Nicolas, aka "Ko," 49, faces allegations of rape, according to GPD. A woman has alleged she was sexually assaulted by San Nicolas at a secluded area at Tanguisson Beach.

The alleged rape occurred on May 16, according to police.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said police received a criminal sexual conduct complaint against a local spiritual healer.

Detectives later received two additional complaints that were filed against San Nicolas on May 24 and May 29, from victims who came forward after seeing social media accounts of a sexual assault case involving San Nicolas, said Tapao.

A search warrant was executed at San Nicolas' home on Wednesday.

San Nicolas was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful restraint.

The latest staffing pattern of the Port Authority of Guam shows San Nicolas is a port police officer II.