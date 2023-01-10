Two men wanted by authorities were stopped by Port Authority of Guam Police officers after a traffic stop on Route 2 early this week.

Jim and Joseph Quidachay were arrested Monday during a routine check of the Hågat Marina. According to release sent from the Port Authority, officers noticed a vehicle "motoring at a high rate of speed on Route 2 and conducted a pullover."

After pulling the men over, a Port Police dispatcher confirmed that the driver, Jim Quidachay, who could not provide a valid driver's license, was the subject of an outstanding criminal warrant of arrest.

The passenger in the car, Joseph Quidachay, also had a warrant for his arrest. Joseph Quidachay was wearing a pouch in which officers found a loaded pistol, the Port Authority stated in the release.

Jim Quidachay was transported by the Judiciary of Guam Marshals Division to appear before the court on the outstanding warrant.

Joseph Quidachay was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections in connection with the outstanding criminal warrant and on charges of having no valid firearms ID, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Charged

Joseph Quidachay was charged Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam in connection to the pullover.

According to the magistrate's complaint, after an officer noticed Joseph Quidachay wearing a small pouch, he and Jim Quidachay were asked if they had any firearms or drugs and were told to step out of the vehicle.

Both men denied having any weapons. However, Joseph Quidachay said he had an airsoft pistol, but it was later discovered to be a "9 mm loaded firearm" that was unregistered. Joseph Quidachay was found not to have a firearms ID card, according to the complaint.

Earlier cases

Both Jim and Joseph Quidachay have had previous run-ins with the law.

Joseph Quidachay's charging documents stated he had a warrant for his arrest connected to a 2018 case, which was the first time he was confined at the DOC adult facility. He was later confined in 2020 because of an executed warrant, prison records state.

According to Post files, Jim Quidachay was the subject of an assault complaint in Hågat that ended with him facing drug charges.

Jim Quidachay was initially accused of throwing punches at a victim in April 2021 before officers with the Guam Police Department were able to locate him about a month later. During a search, officers found a glass pipe that fell out of Jim Quidachay's shorts. He then allegedly tried to hide the pipe by stomping on it and dragging it away with his feet.

"I don't know where that came from, sir," Jim Quidachay allegedly told police, who also found small baggies containing methamphetamine.

Following his arrest Monday, Jim Quidachay appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison for a return of warrant hearing for the 2021 charge and was confined by DOC, court documents state.

Prior to the 2021 charge, Jim Quidachay was confined multiple times between 2001 and 2006 on charges of terrorizing, family violence, contempt of court, violating conditions of release and distribution of a controlled substance, as well as on warrants of arrest.