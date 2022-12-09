Port Police find man with meth

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine after a routine patrol by Port Authority of Guam Police.
The Port Authority of Guam issued a press release stating that at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jacob Fegurgur, 33, was pulled over while officers were conducting a routine patrol on Route 1 in Asan.
Port Police then allegedly discovered two glass pipes and a straw with white residue, which, after being tested, resulted in a presumptive positive for crystal methamphetamine, also known as "ice," the Port stated in the release.
Fegurger was booked and released on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.