Port Police find man with meth

ARREST: Cranes at the Port Authority of Guam main facility in Piti are seen Nov. 29. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, a man was arrested after he was pulled over and Port Police allegedly found methamphetamine in his vehicle. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine after a routine patrol by Port Authority of Guam Police.

The Port Authority of Guam issued a press release stating that at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jacob Fegurgur, 33, was pulled over while officers were conducting a routine patrol on Route 1 in Asan.

Port Police then allegedly discovered two glass pipes and a straw with white residue, which, after being tested, resulted in a presumptive positive for crystal methamphetamine, also known as "ice," the Port stated in the release.

Fegurger was booked and released on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

