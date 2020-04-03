Port Police, GPD search for suspect in parking lot purse snatching

The Port Police and Guam Police Department are working together to find the culprits who stole a woman’s purse outside of the Day-by-Day Market in Piti.

Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio said Port Police responded to the incident, which took place between 7 and 8 a.m. Thursday.

Video footage being shared on social media shows a woman loading groceries into her car in front of the store. There doesn’t seem to be any other activity in the lot until a white, four-door sedan with no rims pulls up a few spaces away – there are no cars between them.

A man wearing a gray shirt, black cap, black cargo shorts and zories eventually gets out of the car and walks on the sidewalk slowly, then dashes toward the lady, grabs her bag and jumps back in the car.

Respicio said Port Police are coordinating with GPD on the case. They are asking that anyone in the community with information regarding this robbery call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.