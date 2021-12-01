Port police make drug arrest

Mongmong resident Gregory San Agustin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance near Port Beach in Piti on Tuesday morning.

According to the Port Authority of Guam, Port Police Officer K.R. Maurer was patrolling the area around 7:40 a.m. when she spotted a car and several individuals near the beach.

While checking on the occupants, Maurer found a glass pipe with drug residue along with a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, according to the Port.

San Agustin was booked and released.