Port police make drug arrest

PORT: The Port Authority of Guam is seen March 11 in Piti. Port police made a drug arrest on Tuesday. Post file photo

 David R. Castro

Mongmong resident Gregory San Agustin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance near Port Beach in Piti on Tuesday morning.

According to the Port Authority of Guam, Port Police Officer K.R. Maurer was patrolling the area around 7:40 a.m. when she spotted a car and several individuals near the beach.

While checking on the occupants, Maurer found a glass pipe with drug residue along with a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, according to the Port.

San Agustin was booked and released.

