Port posts $3.5M net income, but records $3M 'contingency expense' for labor cases

The Port Authority of Guam posted a net income of $3.5 million for the budget year ending September 2019, an audit report released by the Office of Public Accountability stated. That's an improvement from fiscal 2018, when the Port ended with a $103,000 deficit.

The Port also recorded a $3.1 million contingency expense to account for past Civil Service Commission cases. The total amount represents the accumulation of liabilities ranging between three to eight years in employee litigations, the Port stated in a release.

Here are some of the Port's audit highlights:

• The Port regained its low-risk auditee status after it lost its designation in fiscal 2017 due to a late submission to the Federal Clearing House.

• The Port’s total assets and deferred cash inflows increased by 2% from $246 million to $251 million in a year's time. One of the main reasons for the growth was a 10% increase in cash and cash equivalents in the latest audit budget year.

• The Port’s revenues increased by 2% or $1.1 million.

• The Port decreased its operating expenses by 4.7% or $2.4 million to $48.4 million in fiscal 2019.

“The results of the FY19 audit are not happenstance. The Port went from a deficit of $103,000 in FY18 to a net income of $3.5 million. This net-income is even after absorbing $2 million in the middle of the fiscal year for unbudgeted payroll requirements, as well as booking $3.1 million in contingent liabilities, said Port General Manager Rory Respicio.