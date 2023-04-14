Port recognized for transparency

The Port Authority of Guam was presented a national award for "transparency and communication with the public regarding how the agency spends ratepayer dollars."

On Tuesday, the Port issued a release stating that Ann Ebberts, chief executive officer of the National Association of Government Accountants, wrote a letter to the Port Authority, "applauding" the agency for its 2021 citizen-centric report.

"AGA welcomed the opportunity to review your fiscal year 2021 report and we are pleased to present you with the Certificate of Excellence in Citizen-Centric Reporting," Ebberts wrote, adding the Port Authority was previously recognized for its 2019 report.

The local agency's report details the communication between the government and its citizens about how it spends taxpayer and ratepayer funds. According to the release, the report was well-organized and easy to read and utilized photos and charts to show data comparisons.

In addition, the Port Authority has complied with local law requiring government of Guam agencies to publish the report no later than 60 calendar days after the Office of Public Accountability issues its audit report for the agency.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio thanked the AGA for the recognition and acknowledgement for "setting new standards of transparency and accountability."

"The Port's citizen-centric report highlights our achievements that shows that we instituted prudent fiscal management, strong internal controls, and cost containment measures that enabled us to take the Port from a $103,000 net income loss in fiscal year 2018 to earning nearly $7.5 million in just one year," Respicio added.