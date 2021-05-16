Old Port Authority of Guam documents may ultimately be among the casualties of the DeWitt Guam warehouse fire that began Wednesday.

PAG General Manager Rory Respicio said the agency had 1,600 boxes of documents at the building but many have been digitized and scanned. The agency is awaiting more information from DeWitt to provide additional comment on the status of the documents.

"The Port Authority of Guam does utilize DeWitt Guam to store some of our older documents. We were notified by DeWitt yesterday that our records have smoke, fire and water damage. We are awaiting more information from DeWitt on the full extent of the damage. We are hopeful that the documents we entrusted with DeWitt remain intact, and we will reserve comment until we really know the status of the documents in storage," Respicio said. "In the meantime, our thoughts are with the brave firefighters battling this blaze and we pray for everyone’s safety."

According to the Port general manager, the Port administration entered into a contract with DeWitt in 2012 to store older records off site. Some of those stored documents included:

Procurement documents from 2011 and previous years.

Planning records from 2014 and previous years.

Vessel/tariff documents from 2018 and previous years.

Payroll records from 2019 and previous years.

Board of directors documents from 2011 and previous years.

No employee files from the human resources department were stored at the warehouse. All employee jackets are stored at the Port, Respicio said.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin placed a call to other directors to determine if other agencies are affected. Only the Port had confirmed as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, firefighters have made progress combating the DeWitt warehouse fire along Guerrero Street in Harmon Industrial Park, which had been burning since early Wednesday morning.

The fire was contained for the most part during the past two days but the warehouse was packed with various items, including paper and furniture, which made fully extinguishing the fire difficult.

By Thursday afternoon, the fire was still smoldering as firefighters uncovered debris.

Some parts of the warehouse had fallen apart due to the blaze and firefighters had to use an excavator to move debris as they worked to douse the flames completely. About 70% of the building remained upright as of Thursday night.

The Guam Fire Department was assisted by the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Homeland Security, the Department of Public Works and the Guam Police Department.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Even though it was contained, smoke prompted the early release of students at Chief Brodie Memorial School and John F. Kennedy High School that day.

According to a report of the incident from Andersen public affairs, GFD requested support due to inadequate hydrant water pressure early Wednesday afternoon. Two 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department firefighters were sent to assist along with a water tanker to resupply GFD. Andersen firefighters continued to provide support Thursday.

On Wednesday, GFD also sent out a call to the community in the Harmon Industrial Park area, including surrounding businesses and residents, to reduce water usage for the day in order to support the needs of firefighters.