A once-terminated personnel services administrator at the Port Authority of Guam was authorized nearly $900,000 in backdated personnel actions – in the form of salary increases – following her reinstatement last November.

Personnel documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show eight years’ worth of pay adjustments for Francine Rocio. She was one of several employees terminated in connection with an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno.

They have been contesting their terminations for years and some have successfully won reinstatement.

Although the backdated personnel documents show pay adjustments leading to an annual salary over $100,000, Rocio's salary dropped to around $79,000 per year when she was reinstated.

Another terminated employee, Leonora Leon Guerrero, was recently reinstated through a confidential settlement agreement. While the contents of the agreement are unknown, documents show the Port authorized more than $360,000 in backdated personnel actions to Leon Guerrero, covering eight years.

Port financial Controller Jose Guevara was reinstated in July 2018. Guevara won back employment due to the Port's failure to meet the former 60-day rule, which mandated that a final adverse action be served to the employee within 60 days.

While Guam Daily Post files state Guevara was approved $600,000 in back pay as of May 2019, only about $390,000 was paid as of August 2019. Guevara questioned why he was being paid only base pay and contested the amount.

His personnel actions show about the same salary over a period of six years. Pay adjustments appear to have been deducted.

The Post also requested documents showing how back pay was calculated for these employees but the Port didn’t disclose such documents, stating that they relate to cases of other terminated employees, which remain open.

"The Port shall keep these records confidential/privileged until all related litigation is finally adjudicated or it is determined that the best interests of the Port are served by disclosing such documents," the response stated.

Personnel actions

Personnel actions for Francine Rocio, except for the reinstatement, each have the same date of Dec. 12, 2019, but have different effective dates and salaries as shown below:

Oct. 13, 2012, $83,069 per year

Oct. 13, 2013, $87,307 per year

Oct. 13, 2014, $91,760 per year

Oct. 13, 2015, $96,441 per year

Oct. 1, 2016, $98,424 per year

Oct. 13, 2016, $103,444 per year

Oct. 13, 2017, $108,721 per year

Sept. 16, 2018, $112,016 per year

Sept. 16, 2019, $117,729 per year

Reinstatement dated Nov. 26, 2019, effective Nov. 25, 2019, $79,037 per year.