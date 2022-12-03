Port reports overspending on overtime

Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio reported finance updates at the board of directors meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 30.

In his general manager's report for the period ending Oct. 31, year-to-date operating revenue at the Port was $4.8 million, which is 6.9%, or $323,000 lower than last October’s budget projection of $5.1 million, Respicio told the board of directors.

The Port GM also reported the total number of containers handled was 4.9%, or 1,193 containers fewer than last October.

The general manager added that operating expenses were $4.0 million, which is 8.5% less than the budget projected, showing $375,000 was avoided in costs.

“We're spending less than what was authorized for to us to spend for the budget so we always track the operating expenses,” he said.

Respicio added that the Port also tracks overtime.

“Our overtime is already 3% higher,” he said.

Year-to-date overtime for divisions involved in operations was $169,697, 34.3% or $43,000 higher than the overtime budget for October, which was approved at $126,375. Overtime for October 2022 was $51,000 higher than September 2022.

Respicio told the board the overtime was due to special service requests.

“We need manpower to do these SSRs and this is where our overtime comes in,” he said.

Operating revenues minus expenses so far resulted in an operating income of $722,000. The final result for October 2022 is a net income of $347,000 after deducting other income and expenses totaling $375,000.

Other financial highlights mentioned include the debt service ratio as of Oct. 31 is 2.07, which is 66% higher than the bond indenture debt service ratio requirement of 1.25. Additionally, days cash on hand is 1,025 days, or 524 days higher than the 500-day requirement of Moody’s rating agency.

“We also track this so that we can maintain our stable and positive outlook reading in the bond market,” Respicio said.

FOIA requests

In other agency business, board member Conchita Taitano asked Respicio about the status of recent Freedom of Information Act requests that have been made at the port.

“We've been getting a lot of FOIA requests from former Sen. Robert Klitzkie. Whenever he's asking about this, we are providing the documents that we have. As you know, the Freedom of Information Act does not allow or require us to produce documents that do not exist,” Respicio responded.

Respicio expressed that Klitzkie often says the general manager is in violation of the Freedom of Information Act, which Respicio described as "disconcerting."

“I spoke with our legal counsel and she's going to respond to former Sen. Klitzkie, basically telling him to cease and desist, and he is not the one that gets to decide who's compliant or who isn't,’ he said.

Taitano responded, “If this continues, is there recourse? Is there recourse that if it's not going to stop or recourse taken if it's proven that this is a form of harassment?”

Respicio replied that the port is providing whatever requested documents are available.

“Because he's not finding what he's looking for, … I've always told them, 'Sen. Klitzkie, take me to court. If you think I'm not complying, take me to court and let the judge say that I'm not complying.' But he doesn't get to say that I'm not complying and using it for his own political agenda,” he said.

Taitano added, “At some point, the government can’t continue to waste its resources on comments that are untrue, because it does take away time and effort from both you and from legal counsel. There's a cost for that. It's not free.”