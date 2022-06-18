Port responds to diesel spill, cleanup

A diesel fuel leak on Route 18 was contained Friday morning, the Port Authority of Guam stated in a press release.

A Unitek truck was pumping fuel from the Tristar pipeline when the gasket cover of the truck ruptured, spilling an undetermined amount of diesel fuel onto the roadway and surrounding vegetation and water, the Port said in the press release.

The Port's Safety Division received a call about the spill at 11 a.m. Multiple agencies were notified, including the National Response Center, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The roadway was closed for cleanup, but reopened after 1 p.m. A Unitek crew was still working to clear the surrounding vegetation and water of diesel fuel, the Port stated.