Port Authority of Guam equipment operator II Ken Yoshida won a six-year-old appeal of his termination and will receive $115,233.60 in back pay and be reinstated to his position effective March 16.

Joseph McDonald, then the Port Authority staff attorney, was authorized to offer Yoshida settlement terms and General Manager Rory Respicio approved the terms on Feb. 24.

In 2014, Yoshida was terminated from the Port Authority after he received three suspensions.

According to the terms of the settlement agreement, Port management agreed to rescind the adverse action and reinstate him to his old position and provide him back wages that will be paid in three installments - $38,027.09 this month, $38,027.09 in June, and $39,179.42 in February 2021.

Management also restored Yoshida’s credit for five years of annual leave and five years of sick leave that he would have accrued had he remained employed at the agency.

The parties also agreed to expunge Yoshida’s personnel record of his termination and the adverse action upon which it is based.

As a result of the settlement, commissioners signed a judgment of dismissal.

Previous cases

Post files indicate that then-Sen. Respicio, in March 2014, raised concerns over the denial of a leave request.

This is the second time Yoshida has been successful in having adverse action taken against him reversed.

In 2014, prior to his termination, Yoshida received a 15-day suspension. Port management said Yoshida “improperly left his job assignment and conducted business without authorization from his supervisor during ongoing vessel operations,” Post files states.

Yoshida defended his actions, arguing he was on a designated break, which was corroborated by another Port worker.

The Civil Service Commission found management had failed to meet its burden of proof by clear and convincing evidence and reversed the suspension and ordered back pay.

Nepotism claims

During that time, Yoshida had a pending nepotism case against Port management that he filed along with his wife, Angela Yoshida, and David Teixeira.

The three Port workers argued in 2014 that a Port manager had “direct line supervision” with two of his brothers.

At the time, Respicio was a senator and publicly expressed concerns that Angela Yoshida was being retaliated against. He said at the time, he believed she should have been given whistleblower protection under the law, Post files state.

In 2017, the commission dismissed the employees’ complaint because it failed to act within the 180 days required by law to act on the employees’ post-audit appeal.

Angela Yoshida was among 70 Port workers who signed a petition in 2019 showing support for Respicio and told board members that Port workers had to endure a hostile working environment under former Port General Manager Joanne Brown.