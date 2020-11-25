The Port Authority of Guam will be holding a tribute this morning in honor of Henry I. San Nicolas.

Port officials said San Nicolas, a "front-line hero and COVID warrior," died Nov. 4 due to COVID-19 complications.

“Our Brother Henry will always be remembered for his smile, kindness and dedication to his family, friends and Port Strong Family,” Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said on Tuesday. “His true legacy lies in the profound effect he had on those who loved him, and we will honor him tomorrow as we say goodbye to this amazing employee who will forever be revered as a front-line hero, and a COVID warrior for the people of Guam.”

San Nicolas' funeral is scheduled for this morning. Prior to the public viewing, the hearse will be brought to the Port for the tribute, which will include his Port Strong Family, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Port board Chairman Frank Santos, Vice Chairman Nate Taimanglo, board secretary Isa Koki, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Port legislative oversight chair Sen. Clynt Ridgell and other senators. A salute of trucks also will be held. San Nicolas’ family members will be present at the Port morning event for one final farewell.

The tribute will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the Port’s Facebook page.