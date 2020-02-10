It appears that another one of the terminated Port Authority of Guam employees has reached a settlement with the agency.

Josette Javelosa and her attorney were set to appear before the Civil Service Commission for a hearing on Feb. 5, but, just a few days earlier, the parties submitted a stipulation to cancel the hearing because they've reached an agreement to settle the appeal.

"As such, the parties will finalize the agreement and seek dismissal in the next 30 days," the stipulation stated.

Javelosa was one of the employees terminated in connection to an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim filed by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno, over a fall in a Port restroom.

The cases have lasted years, going from the CSC to the courts and back, with some of the fired workers winning reinstatement to their Port jobs.

Javelosa was to go through an evidentiary hearing on Feb. 5, regarding whether the Port followed the former 60-day rule, which held that the final adverse action should have been sent to her within 60 days of the Port knowing of her alleged wrongdoing. The rule now allows 90 days to do so.

Before the hearing was scheduled, the Port board authorized its attorney, Joseph McDonald, to explore settlement with Javelosa and other fired employees. Former Port General Manager Joanne Brown called the initiative a political payoff.

Leonora Leon Guerrero, also a fired employee, was reinstated in early January through a confidential settlement agreement.

Documents show the Port authorized more than $360,000 in backdated personnel actions covering eight years for Leon Guerrero.

Altogether, personnel documents for three reinstated employees show the Port authorized more than $1 million in backdated actions for these employees.