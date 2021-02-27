It was a sight not seen for centuries. A vessel flying the Spanish flag being escorted by ships made and sailed by the CHamoru people.

Guam’s former colonial power is in port as part of its commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Magellan-Elcano circumnavigation. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, led a local delegation to greet the Juan Sebastian De Elcano to the island. The four-masted Navy training vessel is the third-largest tall ship in the world, according to a release from JRM.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local events planned to mark the occasion have been scaled back, however, three emissaries sent by the King of Spain are scheduled to participate in a ceremonial handover of a rare 19th-century manuscript that documents the history of the Marianas.

The donation is one of two known remaining copies of “Memoria de las Islas Marianas,” according to the University of Guam. The manuscript is being turned over as a “permanent deposit” to UOG’s Micronesian Area Research Center.

“The document was handwritten by Father José Palomo in 1896, copied from the original, which was written in the late 1850s by former Spanish governor of the Mariana Islands Felipe de la Corte y Ruano-Calderón and published in 1876. It comes to the university from the family of the last Spanish governor of the Mariana Islands, Don Juan Marina, according to a release from the university.

The visiting ship is set to leave Guam next week, passing the Philippines on its way back to the Spanish port of Cádiz.