Port welcomes new deputy GM

The board of directors of the Port Authority of Guam, during its monthly meeting held Thursday, approved the hiring of Pacifico Martir as deputy general manager for administration and finance.

Martir comes from a background of 50 years working in the private sector as the general manager of McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, where he began his career when he was in high school, the Port announced in a press release.

Martir worked his way up the ranks in the restaurant chain on the islands, where he pulled reins and managed more than 350 people in 7 restaurants on Guam and Saipan.

The new deputy general manager told the board he feels confident he can contribute to Guam’s seaport what he has gained from his many years of experience at the helm in the private sector, PAG said in the release.

Judith Guthertz, board secretary, thanked Martir for joining the organization.

“That’s what I wanted to hear. I think we are very fortunate. We are bringing in this private sector leader to assist the port, especially with systems and processes, and I think you can be really helpful to our port and we thank you for your willingness to serve," she said.

Board member Conchita Taitano asked Martir about the number of personnel he managed in his tenure at the fast food conglomerate.

“We have close to 200 managers. So, 13 to 15 managers per restaurant. So, I get to oversee that and also warehousing, right, but the total number of employees is 350,” Martir said.

The board of directors expressed its confidence and anticipation for Martir to begin working with the port.

PAG General Manager Rory Respicio welcomed Martir to the management team and thanked the board for approving the appointment.

“Thank you, board, for giving us the resources all of us need here at the port. And Pacifico is certainly a resource that we're going to be able to capitalize on," he said.

Martir’s salary, according to the meeting agenda, is $151,348.