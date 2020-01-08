Port worker rehired under confidential settlement

Another former Port Authority of Guam employee has made her way back into the agency but details behind the conditions of her return are being kept secret. Leonora Leon Guerrero was hired back on Jan. 6.

Port legal counsel Joseph McDonald could not say if she would be receiving back pay due to an undisclosed settlement.

Leon Guerrero was one of several employees fighting their termination years ago over their reported involvement in an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno.

Until recently, Leon Guerrero was fighting her case at the Civil Service Commission.

The Port board, led by Chairman Francisco Santos, voted to authorize the submission of settlement terms to Leon Guerrero in late December.

Moreover, facing litigation with some of the other terminated Port employees, the board authorized McDonald to explore settlement and draft agreements. Port Deputy General Manager Luis Baza also was granted authority to receive agreements and comply with their terms.

There were some issues that kept a Leon Guerrero settlement from moving forward but on Dec. 26, 2019, the Port and Leon Guerrero filed a stipulated judgment of settlement at the CSC.

The parties jointly stipulated that the terms of a private undisclosed settlement agreement shall be entered as the judgment of the CSC in the termination appeal.

"The settlement agreement shall remain undisclosed unless and until either party shall in good faith seek enforcement of the terms of the settlement agreement or otherwise is obligated to disclose pursuant to law or lawful order," the stipulation stated.

According to McDonald, the CSC signed a judgment of dismissal on Dec. 30, 2019.

Prior to Leon Guerrero's case, the Port had reinstated human resources manager Francine Rocio, who was awarded back pay. However, Rocio was reinstated pursuant to a CSC order and not a confidential settlement agreement. Her back pay amount has not been disclosed.

Another reinstated worker, comptroller Jojo Guevara, was paid about $390,700 in back pay as of August 2019, although the amount was not final, according to Post files.

Like Leon Guerrero, Guevara was accused as part of the Meno case. His reinstatement was due to the Supreme Court of Guam deciding in his favor on a technicality involving the Port's failure to inform him of adverse action within a 60-day deadline.

The current deadline is 90 days.

Port management at the time of his termination notified him of the adverse action against him two days past the old 60-day notification window required by law.

Former Port General Manager Joanne Brown was critical of the Port pursuing settlement with former employees.

"What they're essentially going to do is bring these employees back to the Port. Reinfect the Port with their actions and compensate them quite substantially with ratepayers' money. That's what I see and this to me is nothing but a political payoff," Brown said.