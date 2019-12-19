Attorney Curtis Vandeveld said he will motion to recuse Civil Service Commissioner Priscilla Tuncap following a reported ex parte communication between Port Authority of Guam legal counsel Joseph McDonald and the commissioner. An ex parte communication is any communication between a judge or juror (or, in this case, a commissioner) and a party to a legal proceeding (in this case, the port’s lawyer), outside of the presence of the opposing party or the opposing party's attorney (in this case, Vandeveld).

"I don't care whether she's favorable or not favorable to my client. If she's engaged in ex parte communication, she shouldn't sit," Vandeveld said.

Vandeveld represents Leonora Leon Guerrero, a former Port worker currently before the CSC hoping to void her termination from the agency.

Allegedly fraudulent workers' comp claim

Leon Guerrero was one of several employees caught up in an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim filed by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno around eight years ago.

Some of these individuals have successfully won back employment at the Port, including human resources manager Francine Rocio, who was reinstated on Nov. 25, according to her personnel documents.

Rocio was making $75,000 in base salary the year before she was fired. Her papers shows that she will be making $79,000 per year as the personnel services administrator at the Port's human resources division.

She is entitled to back pay, but Port General Manger Rory Respicio said that number is still being finalized.

The ex parte communication Vandeveld was referring to potentially involved documents related to Rocio.

Bag of documents

On Nov. 26, Port legal counsel Joseph McDonald sent a letter to Tuncap, regarding a bag of documents the commissioner had handed to him on Nov. 24, after Mass in Maina.

McDonald was returning the bag and stated that he did not read the contents of the documents. He was concerned that receiving the documents was grounds for ex parte communication.

"Because I appeared in front of the commission on Nov. 21, 2019, I am assuming (again, out of caution) that the documents may potentially concern the case that the Port has with Francine Rocio, which was heard on that date," McDonald wrote.

He said he discussed the matter with an ethics professional and was guided to returning the documents. The letter was transmitted to Rocio's attorney as well.