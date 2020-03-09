Port workers' comp insurance costs to rise

Workers' compensation insurance for the Port Authority of Guam is going to get much more expensive, ballooning in price by five times compared to premiums paid between fiscal years 2015 and 2018.

Last week, the board approved a $281,000 contract with AM Insurance, subject to a review process that both ensures the procurement law was followed and certifies the procurement record.

The contract includes two one-year options to renew, also at $281,000 per year, according to Port General Manager Rory Respicio.

The Port Authority won't be paying full price this fiscal year, with costs at about $140,000, as the contract began in the middle of the year. About $150,000 has already been budgeted to pay for workers' compensation insurance.

That's still about three times as much as the $45,000 to $50,000 paid on average throughout prior years. AM Insurance is the same provider as in past years. The recent law increasing workers' compensation rates was a factor in the hike, according to Respicio. So were the utilization and risks involved with working at the port, he added.

'This is what we're going to offer'

AM Insurance was the only respondent to the Port Authority's insurance bid. The initial proposal was also much higher, at $375,000 with no deductible. The procurement committee offered a counterproposal of $105,000.

"The methodology behind that was no methodology. Just, 'These are what we've paid over the years, this is what we're going to offer,'" Respicio said.

AM Insurance came back with two options: the $281,000 offer and a $230,000 per year offer with a $150,000 deductible.

The recommendation was to take the first option.

A portion of last week's discussion revolved around the review of the procurement. Respicio appeared somewhat frustrated when he heard at the meeting that the review needed to take place, as the next board meeting, and avenue for action, would have been a month away.

Prior to awarding the contract, the Port Authority was covered through the Guam Department of Labor but at a dollar-for-dollar rate, which included an additional 7.5% administrative fee. This essentially meant no coverage, according to Respicio.

"(Review) doesn't preclude the board from making the award even though we don't have everything in order on paper," Respicio said. "Would a motion be in order that this could be approved subject to (special assistant attorney general) review? Can we ask for that so we don't have to come back 30 days from now? Right now we have no coverage in terms of insurance."

Attorney Joseph McDonald, whose last day as Port Authority legal counsel was Feb. 28, said that was allowable. Respicio said the agency is trying to cap its liabilities.

"If there is a $1 million claim, God forbid, the most we're going to pay is $281,000," the general manager added.

Board votes 3-1 to approve

The board voted 3-1 in favor of approving the contract subject to SAAG review. Board member Maria Taitano voted against the motion.

As of Friday afternoon, the Port Authority was waiting to receive the SAAG delegation, according to Respicio.

"In the meantime, the entire bid package has been reviewed by the chief procurement officer Claudia Acfalle and (General Services Agency) attorney Robert Kono," he added.