Port workers to get 10% differential pay

Port Authority of Guam employees have not stopped working since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island, and essential Port workers will be getting a 10% pay differential.

A memo Port General Manager Rory Respicio sent out Tuesday established that Port workers will get the Category 3 differential pay, which is 10% on top of their current salaries. Respicio rescinded a prior memo that would have granted Port employees a 25% differential pay.

“Since Day 1 of this public health emergency, we have determined that all Port employees are essential workers. We made this determination to keep the supply chain flowing into Guam and throughout our region. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary extraordinary precautions to mitigate the hazardous environment brought on by COVID-19,” Tuesday's memo states.

He stated the Port recently received clarification that its employees fall under Category 3, as they are essential employees who cannot work remotely and are mandated to work.

Category 1 essential workers get a 25% differential pay, while Category 2 workers receive 15%.

Both categories are for essential workers who are either in direct or close contact with others who are infected, or if their duties may incidentally bring them into contact or close proximity to a population infected with the virus.