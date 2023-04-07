Due to the influx of military personnel associated with the island's new base, issues relating to the portability of professional licenses of service members and their spouses were raised by Guam Board of Social Work members during their monthly meeting Wednesday.

“This would be the same as other applicants who are moving from, let’s say, Hawaii, and they’re licensed there and they’re asking if we can accept it,” board chair Angelina Lape said during the meeting. “What we’ve told them in the past is that, because our rules and regs are not yet promulgated, we don’t have the means for that approval.”

The chair noted that, until that time, applications for licensure would have to be submitted within Guam.

“Once the rules and regs are promulgated, that’s when other people who are licensed in other jurisdictions can then ask for that to be acknowledged,” said Lape, noting there would be a reciprocity clause.

Legal counsel Rob Weinberg questioned the chair, asking what the board would do if someone came in tomorrow from one of the military bases wanting to practice social work on Guam.

“I would think that that situation would be similar to someone who’s not in the military,” said Lape, reiterating what she said earlier about approving licenses only by exception or exemption.

“I would think that if they submit that application by those requirements, then we can provide it to them,” she said.

According to Lape, that would mean that any person, regardless of their military status, would have to apply for licensing through the formal process.

Vice Chair Diana Calvo responded, “The way I’m interpreting this is that, if they are currently licensed and they remain in good standing, that they just attach a copy of ... military orders if they are the service member or if they are the spouse of the service member – and that would complete the application process? Because that’s how portability happens."

“The license by exception means that you are the exception to the rule," Lape said. "You don’t have to take the exam, but you have to meet all of these requirements. During this period, somebody with a related degree is able to get licensed. Someone with a social degree is able to get licensed without having to take the exam."

She explained that she believes, under the current law, board members “are only able to approve the certificate of exemption and license by exception.”

Legal counsel Weinberg said these issues need to be further discussed and clarified.

“We can discuss this further in our work sessions and ensure that we embed whatever we need to into our applications or our rules and regs,” Lape said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 4.