Portable systems cool terminal as repairs continue, says GIAA

The Guam International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that the temperature in the airport's main terminal could possibly get warmer, but airport officials did not expound on the issue until Friday in response to questions posed by The Guam Daily Post.

GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata said the airport's air-conditioning system is made up of various components, including chillers and cooling towers, which the airport previously noted were undergoing service.

"At present, certain parts of our system components are offline as we proceed with service work such as descaling cooling towers. This work is geared toward optimizing the efficiency of our cooling system while reducing our power costs,” Quinata told the Post on Friday in response to questions posed ahead of GIAA's Tuesday release.

The system is responsible for circulating air through the expansive 900,000-square-foot terminal daily, a feat that is hampered as the components are taken offline for service.

However, on Monday, an airport employee, who asked not to be named, told the Post that for years the air-conditioning system at the airport has had “problems.” The employee reported just one of three chillers was operational, and that the airport’s cooling towers were also down.

The employee said the warm temperatures affect travelers, tenants and employees, and that although management has been informed in the past, "only now" is work being done as a result of numerous complaints.

'Bear with us'

According to the employee, off-island contractor Johnson Controls Inc. was looking into the chillers. However, when the Post asked the airport to confirm the company's presence, the system’s issues and whether these have been persistent problems, officials did not specifically address the question.

“Our airport air-conditioning systems are undergoing service at this time and we are doing all we can to restore temperatures to comfortable levels. In the interim, we ask you to bear with us as we take appropriate action at the terminal,” Quinata said Tuesday to tenants, travelers and airline partners.

In response to follow-up questions, Quinata on Friday told the Post that "backup capabilities are in place to ensure uninterrupted service.”

"To ensure the comfort of passengers and airport employees, as well as safeguarding the integrity of our technological systems, we have added more temporary and portable air-conditioning systems. According to reports from our temperature-monitoring teams, the measures we have implemented have improved conditions, and we are actively working to restore our systems to peak efficiency,” Quinata said.

According to the airport authority, service should be complete in the coming weeks.