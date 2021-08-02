A team of weather systems maintainers from the 557th Weather Wing’s 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron traveled from Hurlburt Field, Florida, to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 5 to 15 to install a portable Doppler radar weather system, according to the 557th Weather Wing in a press release.

The system was requested by Andersen’s 36th Operational Support Squadron when the island’s only Doppler system, Next Generation Weather Radar, broke in early 2021.

“The portable Doppler radar system installed by the team from 2 CWSS in conjunction with our own radar, airfield, and weather systems Airmen provides organic real-time meteorological observations for Andersen AFB and the surrounding community,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel, 36th Operations Support Squadron commander. “This agile capability is vital to our daily operations and safety, both in the air and on the ground, especially as we enter typhoon season.”

Typhoon season affects the base from June through November, and being able to provide pinpoint weather forecasts is critical to resource protection and flying operations.

“In 2020, there were 28 named tropical weather systems observed in the Pacific Ocean. The most recent typhoon storm impacted Andersen AFB in 2019,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Bethea, 2 CWSS Training Flight chief. “An unpredictable and high threat tropical storm season was a driving factor for utilizing this tactical system on the island to solve this intelligence gap.”

Bethea said his two-man team of Tech. Sgt. Curtis Filkins and Staff Sgt. Darren Tran, both radar, airfield and weather systems craftsmen from the 2 CWSS, were instrumental in overcoming challenges involved in transporting the system to Guam and integrating it into the base’s telecommunications systems to ensure constant data flow to weather operators across the globe.

(Daily Post Staff)