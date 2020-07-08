Justin John Portusach did not confess to allegations of stalking or crashing his car into a police cruiser at the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana before fleeing the scene. However he was placed under arrest after surrendering to police late Monday afternoon.

Portusach appeared for a hearing before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault on a peace officer, both as third-degree felonies and each including a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Defense attorney Theresa Rojas told the court that Portusach should be released from prison.

"He went there after media reports that he was a person of interest ... but he gave no confession or statement that he was the person in the car," said Rojas. "He self-surrendered attempting to straighten out this issue."

Adult Probation Services told the court that Portusach was on probation in a 2019 drug possession case.

Judge Quan said the court is concerned that Portusach is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

He set cash bail at $10,000.

Portusach was also ordered to have no contact with any of the Guam Police Department officers or witnesses involved in the incident.

He scheduled to appear back in court on July 17.

Incident at police precinct

According to court documents, a witness told police she had picked up her friend from Portusach's home on June 23.

She said her friend had recently ended her relationship with Portusach and needed to pick up her belongings.

The following morning, Portusach showed up at a residence where the witness and her friend were staying and honked his car horn, documents state.

Portusach is then accused of following them as they drove to the Central Precinct Command. The witness pointed the suspect out to officers at the precinct.

As an officer approached him, Portusach sped away, hitting a police cruiser and another car before leaving the scene, documents state.

Two officers were treated on the scene after suffering from pain to their neck, shoulder and back areas.

Officers searched the Sinajana and Agana Heights area following the crash, but had no luck finding the suspect.

On July 6, Portusach turned himself in but did not provide a statement, documents state.