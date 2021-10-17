A key witness in the federal trial against Guam National Guard soldier Christopher De Leon Guerrero tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following day one of jury selection in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Court officials said that the infected person, who was not identified, had symptoms of the virus late Wednesday and subsequently tested positive.

The Department of Public Health is investigating.

So far, investigators believe no court staff, potential jurors, or anyone from the defense team were identified as close contacts.

It was said during a virtual hearing Thursday that federal prosecutors may have been exposed.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said during the hearing that the court has continued to practice social distancing and wearing masks.

De Leon Guerrero’s trial has been postponed, as the government’s key witness will be in isolation for 10 days.

A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

De Leon Guerrero is on trial for allegedly attempting to entice a minor to have sex with him between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020. The minor turned out of to be a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl online, Post files state.