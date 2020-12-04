The Guam Department of Education now has a moderate risk of COVID-19 infection within schools based on a 14-day positivity rate.

The rate, at 6.8%, is still above the targeted 5% low risk rate but is the first time the positivity rate has moved from highest risk since GDOE began publishing its weekly school readiness dashboard at the end of October.

However, the second key factor in GDOE's risk assessment, the number of new cases per 100,000 people within 14 days, still presents the highest risk level. This number, at about 312 cases, is 16 times higher than the target low risk level, according to the readiness dashboard.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez is meeting with Dr. Felix Cabrera, of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, this afternoon.

The department is close to submitting a recommendation to the Guam Education Board on plans for opening schools for face-to-face instruction, but those plans would be conditional, depending on whether the governor authorizes schools to open and where GDOE stands with its risk assessment.

Fernandez said a moderate to low risk of transmission could allow GDOE to proceed with reopening plans. But the risk assessment differs from Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score. Guam's CAR Score was 3.9 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the CAR Score fell to 3.4, making it the third night of a score lower than the ideal 5.0.

Meanwhile, the GDOE assessment still presents at moderate to highest risk using the 14-day factors, although the number of cases each day appears to be falling from recent months.

Fernandez said he would meet with public health officials so that he can understand how the CAR Score aligns with GDOE's risk assessment.