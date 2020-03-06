Health officials are monitoring the situation in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, each of which has one possible case of COVID-19.

Guam remains free of the respiratory illness. However, concern about the virus and protecting Guamanians has led to the cancellation of several events and the postponement of one of Guam’s largest athletic attractions, the United Airlines Guam Marathon.

The RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services has confirmed the person under investigation (PUI), who recently returned from Washington state, is isolated in a hospital in Majuro, according to Adelup.

The individual in the CNMI didn’t meet the full case definition of a PUI; however, a sample was sent for testing, Adelup stated.

Earlier this week, the Republic of Palau Ministry of Health announced that a woman visiting from Oregon was displaying symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. She is at the Palau hospital in isolation and under observation. Palauan officials await results of her tests.

Adelup noted that the PUIs in Palau, RMI and CNMI have not been confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to Adelup, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services anticipates getting test kits soon and being able to perform tests locally by the end of the month.

“Until testing at the (Guam Public Health Laboratory) is available, test specimens of any Person Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 will be sent to the Hawaii State Laboratory Division (HSLD). Therefore, DPHSS will follow all guidelines and criteria for COVID-19 testing set by HSLD. A physicians’ alert is being sent to providers with details for accessing testing.

Marathon rescheduled

Meanwhile, the effort to keep Guam free of the virus prompted a meeting. Adelup said, after consulting with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors, the organizers of the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon have decided to postpone the event until Sept. 13, 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Guam Visitors Bureau has also postponed upcoming signature events, including:

• Guam Swimming Federation Micronesian Swimming Championships

• 40th APL Smokin’ Wheels

• Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fest (postponed until further notice)

• Guam Micronesia Island Fair (postponed until further notice)

• Travel Talks Digital Global Summit (postponed until further notice)