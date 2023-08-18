Possible delays at naval base due to upcoming Citadel Pacific

Naval Base Guam will conduct Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25 as part of Naval Installations Command force protection, the Navy announced in a press release.

The exercise, meant to secure the preparation and capability of Navy security when responding to internal or external threats onboard installations, is regularly scheduled and not in response to any specific threat, the Navy said in the release.

While there could be times when the exercises may cause increased traffic surrounding the installation, occasional loss of access to the base and gate closures, measures have been taken to minimize disruptions in normal base operations. Residents in the area may see an increase in security force activity as part of the exercise, the Navy said in the release.

Advanced coordination with first responders and local law enforcement has taken place, with the Giant Voice public address systems at Naval Base Guam installations soon to be activated so that exercise announcements in force protection conditions will be heard by residents in surrounding areas throughout the week.