Investigators are assessing possible human remains found along a hunting trail near the Yigo racetrack.

About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Guam Police Department received a call for assistance "reporting possible human remains located along a trail frequented by hunters near Pågat trail way," GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said.

Patrol officers with the Dededo Precinct arrived and conducted an assessment before the Criminal Investigation Division "was activated and assumed control of the investigation," Savella said.

An autopsy will need to be conducted before determining whether foul play was involved, Savella confirmed to The Guam Daily Post Tuesday afternoon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Although police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, the community is advised to call GPD Dispatch at 671-475-8615/16/17 to report any overdue family members who have not returned and are missing.

Dr. Jeffrey Nine, the island's chief medical examiner, coincidentally, on Tuesday, spoke to Rotarians about improvements he is making to confront challenges his office faces when handling death investigations.

Policy changes include reevaluating which cases are investigated by the CME, including those with no foul play suspected.

“As you know, a medical examiner typically handles homicides, suicides, accidents, not natural deaths, things that may be suspicious. So I thought there had to be some change to that. Not only that, it was an extreme burden to the families, they couldn’t understand why their 95-year-old aunt or mother who had metastatic breast cancer and died at home had to be brought to the medical examiner’s office at a delay of sometimes two to three weeks till they could go and have their funeral,” Nine said.