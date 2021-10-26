Possible legislative fix to error in war claims law introduced

Speaker Therese Terlaje gaveled the Legislature back into session late Monday morning after it had spent nearly two hours in recess. Lawmakers then decided to place the appointment of a few board nominees onto the session agenda, as well as Bill 217-36, a measure identical to the initial version of the recently enacted war claims measure, Bill 130-36.

Bill 217 is a means of correcting an error with Bill 130, now Public Law 36-59, which passed the Legislature inclusive of language expanding eligibility for claims - language never meant to be there.

Five Republican lawmakers - Sens. Joanne Brown, Telo Taitague, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas and Tony Ada - walked out of session last week Friday in protest over closed door discussions on the error. They argued the reasons for the error should at least be discussed in pubic.

Without the five, and with three other lawmakers absent, the Legislature did not have quorum and was forced to recess for the week during the afternoon.

There was still no quorum when lawmakers returned Monday morning. But while the Legislature's live broadcast of the meeting displayed a sparsely populated session hall most of the time, it appears talks were taking place on how to proceed.

Eventually, the five Republic lawmakers did join their colleagues in session Monday.

Duenas, the legislative minority leader, said he had been in discussion with several senators, Democrats and Republicans alike, and they were already working on possible solutions.

"All five of us were at the Legislature. We just took some time to have additional conversation on the way forward. And then we were able to agree to exactly what took place on the (session) floor," Duenas told the Guam Daily Post.

During Monday session, lawmakers also waved the public hearing requirement on Bill 217, as it is identical to Bill 130 and a public hearing already took place on that measure. All other bills on the current agenda were passed on file until the session in November.

Debate on Bill 217 has been delayed until a five-day notice period is expended. Lawmakers recessed session for the week and are expected to return next week Monday to address nominee confirmations and begin debate on Bill 217.

"Hopefully what happens is all the proper amendments, which were really just technical in nature, get placed. And then, in order to make the bill not conflict in law, we would add a provision that repeals the current law. And if we do that and stick to our original intent of how we wanted to pass (Bill) 130, and pass (Bill 217), that will be the legislative fix," Duenas said about what took place Monday.

Bill 130 was intended to close a gap in the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, the federal war claims law.

The legislation tasks the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under the federal law.

During debate on the measure last session, the speaker introduced an amendment that would expand program eligibility to all Guam World War II survivors, regardless of when they died. The Loyalty Recognition Act deemed survivors ineligible if they died prior to Dec. 23, 2016.

But Terlaje's amendment was considered materially different from the bill and ultimately failed to pass. However, the language "regardless of the date of death" was still included in the engrossed version of Bill 130 and signed into law. This error could inflate the cost of the measure to up to $150 million, at the low end, from the previously estimated $10 million.

Duenas said what happened Monday was what he and his colleagues had been asking for from the beginning - to address what happened on Bill 130 and for a legislative fix.

"Of course, we were hoping for an on the record presentation of the chain of events. But that can happen in Committee of the Whole next week. If we make a motion, we'll see where it goes. But the real thing at the end of the day is we've got to fix this situation ... and I believe the Legislature's intent is still what we planned on voting for and then we can move forward," Duenas said.

If there will be further discussion on expanded eligibility for war claims, that can be part of a standalone bill, he added.

"But we just believed this is absolutely the right way to do this. And I want to say from my part, I thank the (legislative) majority, I thank the leadership for really working in a collegial manner going forward on this issue. And I thank them for their willingness to do this," Duenas said.

In a release published Monday afternoon, Terlaje's office stated that the speaker introduced Bill 217 in an effort to "push forward towards solutions."

“Our manåmko' have traveled the long, hard road to achieve justice and recognition for their suffering during the Japanese occupation. Their sacrifice demands our genuine effort and support. I have willingly put my name on this corrective measure when nobody else would, simply because it’s the right thing to do for our war survivors. And while I still believe there is much more work to be done to achieve true justice for them, this is one step,” Terlaje stated in the release.