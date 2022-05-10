A man accused of abducting a little girl and raping her in 2019 is finalizing the details of a plea agreement that would allow him to serve less time in prison for admitting to the alleged crime against him.

Paul Mafnas Jr., 56, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

“If he does plead guilty to these serious offenses, I think it would be his third conviction for a criminal sexual conduct case,” Cenzon said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court again shared its concern with the plea deal that would suspend all but 15 years of a 25-year sentence.

It was said during the hearing that he is expected to admit to the criminal sexual conduct charges, but details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

Mafnas was indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges along with kidnapping and special allegations of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim and possessing or using a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

Judge Cenzon said those crimes include up to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“We are trying to settle this case to avoid any trial,” said defense attorney Stephen Hattori. The parties are discussing the parole length and were given at least another month to finalize the agreement.

Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced the child into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning, the Guam Daily Post files state.

Mafnas is a level-one sex offender, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

He was convicted in 1999 on multiple rape and kidnapping charges. The four girls in the prior cases had ranged in age from 13 to 18.