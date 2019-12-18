A federal criminal complaint was filed in the District Court of Guam against Richard A. Gapasin Jr., who was taken into custody at the Barrigada Post Office on Tuesday afternoon, after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Gapasin was found in possession of a mail package that contained 1,355 grams of methamphetamine that had been sent to him from an individual in California.

Federal authorities put a tracking warrant on the package addressed to Gapasin’s post office box on Monday and on Tuesday they placed a tracking device on the parcel.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, a yellow slip was placed in Gapasin’s post office box.

Around 11:10 a.m., a man wearing a black shirt and a black hat brought the yellow package slip to the parcel pickup window and presented identification.

He exited the post office and was seen getting into the driver’s side of a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Before he could leave the parking lot, federal authorities executed a traffic stop and took him into custody, court documents state.

During an interview Homeland Security Investigation agents and Guam Customs officer, Gapasin admitted that he knew the package contained meth.

“Gapasin stated he has received two packages at the Barrigada Post Office which contained methamphetamine. Gapasin said the first package he received a few months ago contained approximately three pounds of methamphetamine,” court documents state.

In a written statement to authorities, Gapasin acknowledged his involvement in Tuesday’s package and with a prior package that he received a few months ago.

The criminal complaint charges Gapasin with attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.